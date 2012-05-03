FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ravens' Suggs tears Achilles, may miss 4-6 months
May 3, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Ravens' Suggs tears Achilles, may miss 4-6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs celebrates a defensive play in the third quarter against the Houston Texans during their NFL AFC Divisional playoff football game in Baltimore, Maryland, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Terrell Suggs will need surgery to repair a partial tear of his Achilles but expects to return midway through the 2012 National Football League (NFL) season, the reigning defensive player of the year said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Baltimore Ravens linebacker, who suffered the injury during a conditioning test, will have the surgery next week and anticipates returning to his team’s lineup in about four to six months.

“Absolutely,” Suggs said in a report posted on The Carroll County Times’ website. “Middle to end of October. Definitely beginning of November.”

The loss of Suggs for any amount of time would be a major blow to a defensive-oriented Ravens team that captured the AFC North division title last season and came within one victory of a berth in the Super Bowl.

Suggs had a career-high 14 sacks last season along with 70 tackles and two interceptions.

“He will see a specialist early next week, and we’ll know more at that time,” the Ravens said in a statement.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

