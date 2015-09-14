FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ravens lose linebacker Suggs for season to injury
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Ravens lose linebacker Suggs for season to injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) watches from the sideline during the first half of their NFL pre-season football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Baltimore, Maryland, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Six-times Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs will miss the rest of the 2015 NFL campaign after tearing his left Achilles in the Baltimore Ravens’ season-opening game, the team said on Sunday.

Suggs, who won a Super Bowl championship with Baltimore in the 2012 season, was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 19-13 loss to the host Denver Broncos.

“Adversity is all about how you respond to it,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

Suggs, taken by Baltimore with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his loss is a severe blow to the Ravens.

He was second on the team last year with 12 sacks and third in tackles with 61 while playing in all 16 regular season games.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.