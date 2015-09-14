Ravens lose linebacker Suggs for season to injury

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) watches from the sideline during the first half of their NFL pre-season football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Baltimore, Maryland, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Six-times Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs will miss the rest of the 2015 NFL campaign after tearing his left Achilles in the Baltimore Ravens’ season-opening game, the team said on Sunday.

Suggs, who won a Super Bowl championship with Baltimore in the 2012 season, was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 19-13 loss to the host Denver Broncos.

“Adversity is all about how you respond to it,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

Suggs, taken by Baltimore with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and his loss is a severe blow to the Ravens.

He was second on the team last year with 12 sacks and third in tackles with 61 while playing in all 16 regular season games.