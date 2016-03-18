Baltimore Ravens player Tray Walker dies after motorcycle accident

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tray Walker died on Friday of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident near Miami, his agent said.

According to the Miami-Dade police department, Walker, 23, was riding a dirt bike when he collided with a Ford Escape sport utility vehicle on Thursday around 7:50 p.m.

Walker, who grew up in Miami, appeared in eight games for the Ravens, mostly on special teams, during his rookie campaign last season.

His agent, Ron Butler, said Walker was surrounded by friends and family when he was pulled off of life support around 5 p.m. Friday at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Butler said Walker suffered serious head injuries in the collision and never showed any brain activity after arriving at the hospital.

“I just wanted to say that Tray was an incredible young man and had a very promising career ahead of him,” Butler told Reuters. “He will be missed.”

Walker was a fourth-round draft pick out of Texas Southern University in 2015 and registered two tackles in his rookie season.

A wave of condolences flooded onto social media from his teammates and friends as news of his death spread.

“God called u home ... God bless ya soul and it was a blessing to experience ya beautiful heart homie,” his teammate Jeremy Butler tweeted.

The Baltimore Ravens could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene after the collision and was cooperating with authorities. Police said no charges had been filed.