Ravens cornerback Walker injured in motorcycle crash

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tray Walker was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident just outside of Miami on Thursday, the Ravens announced.

Walker, 23, was taken to a hospital in Miami, where he is in critical condition.

“This is devastating news,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our prayers and hopes are with Tray and his family tonight.”

According to the Miami-Dade police department, Walker was riding a dirt bike westbound when he collided with a car heading southbound.

Walker, who grew up in Miami, appeared in eight games for the Ravens, mostly on special teams, during his rookie campaign last season.

Several Ravens team mates have tweeted their support and encouragement for Walker.