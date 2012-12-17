FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Redskins' Black banned four games for doping
December 17, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Redskins' Black banned four games for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins offensive lineman Jordan Black has been suspended four games by the National Football League on Monday for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Black, who appeared in 12 games for the Redskins this season, will be eligible to return to the active roster the day after the fourth regular-season or post-season game, the league said in a statement released by the Redskins.

The Redskins (8-6), who have two regular season games left in the 2012 NFL season, moved to the top of the NFC East on Sunday with a 38-21 win over the Cleveland Browns that has them moving toward the playoffs.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

