Redskins name, Confederate flag both offensive, says woman battling NFL team's trademark

Oct 12, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Native American indians protest the Washington Redskins name prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The woman at the center of a legal fight to have the Washington Redskins NFL team change its name equated the moniker with the Confederate battle flag on Thursday, saying both are overt symbols of racism that have no place in U.S. society.

Amanda Blackhorse, a member of the Navajo nation and lead plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to revoke trademark protection for the term “Washington Redskins,” said the name and the flag were “both offensive.”

“People are beginning to understand what symbols mean, what flags mean, what names mean, and it’s a time for change,” she told Reuters in an interview. “The Confederate flag and the ‘R’ word are the same exact thing.”

“Thankfully, there’s a movement to dispel those things.”

The flag, carried by Confederate troops in the 1861-1865 Civil War, is seen as a symbol of racism and slavery by many, while others consider it a banner of Southern heritage.

South Carolina’s governor signed legislation on Thursday to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol grounds, after an emotional debate spurred by the massacre of nine black churchgoers last month.

Blackhorse, 33, won a victory on Wednesday when a federal judge refused to reinstate six Washington Redskins trademark registrations canceled last year by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for being offensive to Native Americans.

A canceled trademark deprives the club of the ability to use the federal trademark symbol and to block import and sale of counterfeit Redskins goods. The team can still use the “Redskins” name.

“Where this will hurt them most is in their pocketbook,” Blackhorse said. “I‘m hoping they will get pressure from the NFL and the team owners to change.”

The Redskins, one of the National Football League’s marquee franchises, said it would appeal Wednesday’s decision. Team President Bruce Allen said in a statement the facts and the law were on the club’s side and it had “proudly” used the name for more than 80 years.

The Redskins did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“You would think with this tremendous amount of social pressure that’s happening right now, they’d change,” Blackhorse said. “Whether it’s pride or stubbornness, I don’t know.”

”We can understand racism with the Confederate flag and what is represents,“ she added. ”For Native Americans, it’s different. People still think we’re invisible, we’re dead.

“We’re decades behind having our civil rights as indigenous people.”