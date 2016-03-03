Quarterback Cousins accepts franchise tender from Redskins

Jan 10, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) defends during the first half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has accepted the team’s non-exclusive franchise tender and will sign a one-year contract for next season, the NFL reported on its website on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Cousins is scheduled to be paid $19.95 million for the campaign, although the Redskins have until July 15 to complete a long-term deal or he will play under the tag.

Once the tender is signed on Thursday, Cousins will put himself out of the market to negotiate with any team willing to consider giving up two first-round draft picks in an effort to pry the former Michigan State star away from the Redskins.

Cousins saw his stock rise this past campaign when he took the starting job from Robert Griffin III on a permanent basis and flourished in the role. The fourth-year signal-caller threw for 29 touchdowns and led Washington to a playoff berth.