Redskins trade up and poised for Griffin III

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III of Baylor University walks off the field after their NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

(Reuters) - The Washington Redskins will trade with the St. Louis Rams for the second pick in this year’s National Football League (NFL) draft, giving them the chance to take highly-rated quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Rams general manager Les Snead and Washington general manager Bruce Allen confirmed the deal in a joint statement released Saturday.

“In order to execute each of our club’s plans for free agency and the upcoming draft, we have agreed to a trade between our two teams for the second pick in the 2012 draft. We will submit this trade to the NFL for approval,” the statement said.

The potential trade cannot be confirmed until Tuesday when the new league ‘year’ officially begins.

Baylor University quarterback Robert Griffin III, holds the Heisman Trophy during a news conference after winning the award in New York December 10, 2011. The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the outstanding college football player of the year. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Indianapolis Colts have the first pick in the draft and are widely expected to select quarterback Andrew Luck out of Stanford University.

Most experts rank Griffin, popularly known as ‘RG3’, as the second best quarterback in the draft.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner’s performances for Baylor University have made him a hot property ideal for a team such as Washington who badly need a franchise quarterback to transform their fortunes.

The Rams have no need for a quarterback given that they drafted Sam Bradford in 2010 and while the statement gave no details of what they will get in return for their number two pick this year, it is likely to allow them to strengthen several key areas.

A report on the Rams website said that they would likely receive Washington’s first-round pick this year (number six overall), next year and in 2014 as well as the Redskins second-round selection (number 39) in this year’s draft.