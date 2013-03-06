Redskins' Fletcher hopes to return next season after surgery

Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher (59) celebrates after defending a pass away from Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher was scheduled for surgery on his left ankle on Wednesday, the first step in the 37-year-old Pro Bowler’s plan to return next season.

Fletcher also intends to have elbow surgery later this month, he told CBS DC radio.

“Surgery is the first step towards prepping for next season,” Fletcher said about getting himself ready for a 16th NFL campaign due to start in September.

Fletcher led the team with 139 tackles in the 2012/13 season and added five interceptions and three sacks for the Redskins, who made a surprise run to the playoffs inspired by rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III and running back Alfred Morris.