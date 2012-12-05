Redskins cornerback Griffin banned four games for doping

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins cornerback Cedric Griffin will miss the rest of the National Football League’s regular season after receiving a four-game ban for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Griffin’s ban begins immediately and he will be eligible to return to Washington’s active roster on December 31, a day after his team’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

A second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006, Griffin started 14 of 16 games last season for the Vikings, but made only one start this season for Washington.

The 30-year-old Griffin was credited with 25 tackles and one forced fumble in nine games for the Redskins.

Washington (6-6) has won three consecutive games to move within one game of the National Football Conference East division-leading New York Giants.