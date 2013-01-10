Redskins' Griffin undergoes successful knee surgery

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) smiles on the sideline as time runs out in his team's victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the end of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the 2013 season, his doctor said.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, one of the top first-year players in the National Football League this season, underwent reconstructive surgery on his right knee to repair torn lateral and anterior cruciate ligaments suffered in Sunday’s wildcard playoff loss to Seattle.

”Robert Griffin III had successful knee surgery early this morning,“ his doctor, James Andrews, said in a statement. ”He had a direct repair of his LCL and a re-do of his previous ACL reconstruction.

“We expect a full recovery and it is everybody’s hope and belief that due to Robert’s high motivation, he will be ready for the 2013 season.”

The surgery was deemed necessary after Andrews discovered a complete tear of the patellar graft that was used to repair Griffin’s torn ACL when he was at Baylor in 2009.

Griffin reinjured the knee in the first quarter of the 24-14 loss to the Seahawks but remained in the game until reinjuring it in the fourth quarter.

“The goal of his treatment is to give him the best opportunity for a long professional career,” said Andrews.

Griffin thanked his fans for their “prayers and support” in a twitter message early on Wednesday.

“I love God, my family, my team, the fans, & I love this game. See you guys next season,” he wrote.