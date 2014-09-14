Redskins' quarterback Griffin suffers dislocated ankle

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin (10) attempts a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a dislocated ankle in Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and could face a lengthy absence.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said it was not clear how long the quarterback would be out as further tests would be needed in the injury.

“Robert has a dislocated ankle. He will undergo more tests tomorrow (Monday) and we will know more about the injury after his MRI. We don’t know the length of time he is going to miss as of today,” said Gruden.

Griffin suffered the injury early in the second quarter of the game and was replaced by back-up Kirk Cousins who threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

“We feel good about our two quarterbacks and that’s why we wanted to keep Kirk here,” Gruden said. “He’s a heck of a quarterback and good quarterbacks are hard to find.”

Griffin made a sensational start to his rookie year with his ability to run with the ball making him one of the league’s leading dual-threats.

But last year the amount of hits he took due to his running began to take a toll on the often-injured Griffin and some critics suggested the Redskins might be better with the more conventional Cousins as the signal caller.

Gruden said that while pleased with Cousins he was saddened to see his first-choice quarterback hurt.

“We are sick about Robert. He started the game hot and had some great energy. It is very unfortunate. He put a lot of effort, time and mental anguish to get ready for this year and have a bounce-back year,” he said.

”Things happen in pro football. Starters get hurt and backups have to come in. This is an extreme circumstance but Kirk is more than ready to take over.”