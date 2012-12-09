FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Back-up QB Cousins leads Redskins to victory over Ravens
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 9, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

Back-up QB Cousins leads Redskins to victory over Ravens

Steve Ginsburg

2 Min Read

LANDOVER, Maryland (Reuters) - The Washington Redskins earned territorial bragging rights and continued their late-season playoff push by defeating the Baltimore Ravens 31-28 in overtime on Sunday behind the dramatic late-game heroics of rookie backup quarterback Kirk Cousins.

A 34-yard field goal by Kai Forbath, set up by Richard Crawford’s 64-yard punt return, ended the game and ignited the FedEx Field crowd of 81,178 into a frenzy.

Cousins, subbing for injured quarterback Robert Griffin III, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Garcon with 29 seconds left in regulation and ran for the two-point conversion to force overtime.

The triumph, the Washington’s fourth straight, lifted the Redskins’ record to 7-6 and on the heels of the front-running New York Giants (7-5) in the NFC East.

Griffin, the Redskins’ rookie sensation, completed 15 of 26 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown but was harassed much of the day by the Ravens defensive front.

He suffered a right knee sprain when being tackled by Ravens tackle Haloti Ngata with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

Cousins completed both of his passing attempts for 26 yards.

Baltimore (9-4) still leads the AFC North but has not yet clinched a playoff spot.

Just 40 miles (64km) separate the cities of Baltimore and Washington though the two teams have not played since 2008 when the Ravens beat the visiting Redskins 24-10.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.