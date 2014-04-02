FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jackson agrees to deal to join Redskins
April 2, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Jackson agrees to deal to join Redskins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Recently released Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has agreed on terms with the Washington Redskins, it was announced on Tuesday.

Jackson, an electrifying playmaker, was cut loose by the Eagles last week amid concerns about his attitude and off-field activity.

The NFC East rival Redskins did not take long to lure him and will add him to an offense that features quarterback Robert Griffin III and NFL receptions leader Pierre Garcon.

Jackson reacted to the news by tweeting: “Its goin down!! Burgundy & Gold.”

Terms of Jackson’s contract have yet to be disclosed, according to the NFL’s website.

The 27-year-old Jackson is coming off a career-best season that saw him catch 82 passes for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
