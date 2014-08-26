Meriweather suspended two games for helmet to helmet hit

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather was suspended for two games by the NFL on Monday for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Washington’s pre-season game against Baltimore.

Meriweather hit Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith in the head on Saturday during a pre-season game, drawing a personal

foul.

Meriweather, who was also suspended last year for illegal hits against the Chicago Bears, has three days to appeal his current suspension.

The Redskins re-signed Meriweather to a one-year deal in the off-season.