Meriweather suspended two games for helmet to helmet hit

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather was suspended for two games by the NFL on Monday for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Washington’s pre-season game against Baltimore.
Meriweather hit Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith in the head on Saturday during a pre-season game, drawing a personal
foul.
Meriweather, who was also suspended last year for illegal hits against the Chicago Bears, has three days to appeal his current suspension.
The Redskins re-signed Meriweather to a one-year deal in the off-season.
