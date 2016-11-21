Redskins blow past slumping Packers 42-24

Nov 20, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - On a windy Sunday night in Maryland, Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins blew past the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns, Robert Kelley rushed for 137 yards and three scores, and the Redskins defeated the Packers 42-24 at FedEx Field in Landover.

Pierre Garcon caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Jamison Crowder had 102 yards and a touchdown on three catches for Washington (6-3-1), which after opening the season with two losses has won six-of-eight to stay in touch with the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

"I don't know how he did it," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Cousins' accuracy.

"The one to Pierre was a 70-yard touchdown. I don't think I could throw the ball 10 yards into that thing, but he spun it. He's always been able to knife the ball through the wind, really."

The Redskins play at Dallas (9-1) on Thanksgiving.

Slumping Green Bay (4-6) has lost four straight -- allowing 153 points -- and sits two games behind Minnesota and Detroit in the NFC North.

"We put ourselves in a tough spot," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

"We've got to find a way to get a win next week (at Philadelphia). We're in a tough stretch."

Rodgers passed for 351 yards (on 26-of-41 passing) and three touchdowns. Tight end Jared Cook returned from an injury and caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The result gave Washington a measure of revenge for last season's 35-18 home loss to Green Bay in a wild-card playoff game.

"We kind of had a bad taste in our mouth after the playoff game," Crowder said, "but it's a huge win for us."