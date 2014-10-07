Wilson fires Seahawks to 27-17 win over Redskins

Oct 6, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the ball as Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Quarterback Russell Wilson had a career high rushing night to help lead the NFL champion Seattle Seahawks to a 27-17 away win over the Washington Redskins on Monday.

The Seahawks overcame three nullified touchdowns via penalties and weathered a Washington comeback to improve to 3-1 and join the Arizona Cardinals at the top of the NFC West.

Wilson rushed for 122 yards, including a touchdown, and added 201 yards and two touchdowns from his arm to send the Redskins to 1-4 where they occupy last place in the NFC East.

Seahawk receiver Percy Harvin, who officially only had four catches for 27 yards, had touchdowns nullified on three occasions.

One was called back for a false start by Harvin himself but offensive guard James Carpenter was the man to blame on the other two occasions, getting flagged for holding and unnecessary roughness much to Harvin’s disbelief.

Oct 6, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle jumped to a 17-0 lead after Wilson connected with Jermaine Kearse from 15 yards in the opening quarter and then ran over himself from nine yards late in the second quarter.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Steven Hauschka knocked over a 40-yard field goal between the touchdowns to set up the advantage but just as the home side looked headed for a blowout loss DeSean Jackson took a Kirk Cousins deep ball 60 yards to the house to leave Washington trailing 17-7 at the half.

Kai Forbath dug into the lead with a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter but when Marshawn Lynch took a pass from Wilson and went over from nine yards the Seahawks looked solid at 24-10.

Refusing to die the home side quickly marched down the field and Cousins connected with Andre Roberts from six yards to once again pull the home side within a touchdown at 24-17 with just over three and a half minutes left.

But some more Wilson scrambling magic ensured the defending Super Bowl champions pushed into field goal range and Hauschka iced the game with 22 seconds left from 43 yards.