Redskins' Jackson suspended indefinitely for drug abuse
August 31, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Redskins' Jackson suspended indefinitely for drug abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington Redskins safety Tanard Jackson has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the National Football League’s substance abuse policy, the league said on Friday.

Jackson’s suspension, his third, begins immediately and he will not be eligible for reinstatement until Aug 31, 2013, a league spokesman said.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was suspended four games in the 2009 season and played in only two games in 2010 before being banned for the remainder of the season.

He had 32 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games with Tampa Bay last season.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

