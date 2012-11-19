Redskins safety Meriweather out for season

Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Steve Smith (R) catches a pass against Chicago Bears' free safety Brandon Meriweather during the first quarter of their NFL football game in Chicago, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Injury-plagued Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the National Football League team said on Monday.

The twice Pro Bowl selection suffered the tear without contact in the third quarter of Washington’s 31-6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, his first game this season after being sidelined by sprained ligaments in his left knee.

Mayweather had initially hoped to make his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Four but re-injured his knee when he collided with team mate Aldrick Robinson during a pre-game warmup.

The 28-year-old tweeted: ”I want to start off by saying I‘m sorry to all the redskins fan. Y‘all are the best. But this was a bad season for me.

“I promise that I’ll be back next yr better then ever. Hard work pays off. God had something different for me this year. So see y‘all next yr.”

Meriweather, a Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots in 2009 and 2010, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins in March.

Despite playing a little more than half the game on Sunday, he had one interception and made seven tackles to galvanize a pass defense unit that ranked 30th in the league.

“He was a boost for us,” said linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. “He’s a guy that loves to fly around, is real physical and has a ball of energy. That’s somebody we definitely need.”