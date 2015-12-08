Cowboys' win over Redskins muddies NFC East further

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) defends in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Cowboys won 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys’ 19-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday leaves three teams tied at the top of the NFC East -- and none of them have a winning record.

Dallas are a miserable 4-8 but sit just one game behind the Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in the division and could yet make the playoffs.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the poor division records did not reflect the standard of the teams, though Monday’s game contained little excitement apart from the final two minutes.

“The records aren’t good but they’re good teams,” said Gruden. “It’s exciting down the stretch and that’s the way the NFC East is going to be whether we’re 12-0 or (have a losing record). It doesn’t matter. Our goals are still reachable.” The Redskins and Cowboys remain in the playoff hunt despite difficulties at quarterback.

Kirk Cousins, named starter at Washington over Robert Griffin III, has struggled with interceptions and fumbles, while Dallas quarterback Tony Romo has missed much of the season due to shoulder injuries.

Philadelphia are now back in the mix after Sunday’s stunning win over New England, while the Giants have had chances to pull away in the division but seem determined to throw them away.

“For us to continue to respond the right way is a credit to our guys and the fight and the relentless spirit of our football team,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. “We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to stay in it. We’ll keep fighting.”