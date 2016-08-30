FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bucs move pre-season game to Wednesday due to storm threat
#Sports News
August 30, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

Bucs move pre-season game to Wednesday due to storm threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington's NFL pre-season game at Tampa Bay has been moved to Wednesday from Thursday due to the threat of severe weather, the Buccaneers said.

U.S. forecasters issued a tropical storm warning for coastal North Carolina on Monday, while another system churning in the Gulf of Mexico could make landfall in Florida later this week.

"We have been in regular communication with administrators and the National Weather Service over the past day as it has become apparent that the most severe weather associated with Tropical Depression Nine will likely make landfall on Thursday,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

“This decision was made by both teams in conjunction with the National Football League and local authorities in an effort to ensure the safety of our fans, players and stadium staff.” The Redskins Tweeted their support of the decision.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

