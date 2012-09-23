NFL: Players accuse owners of greed, compromising safety in refs dispute

(Reuters) - The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) has accused league owners of greed and affecting the safety of athletes as the contract dispute between the NFL and the referees’ association continues.

The players’ union’s executive committee posted a letter on the NFLPA website on Sunday that questioned why the league has not reached a new agreement with the referees, who have been locked out this season.

“Your actions are looking more and more like simple greed,” said the letter to NFL owners.

“Your decision to lock out officials with more than 1,500 years of collective NFL experience has led to a deterioration of order, safety and integrity,” said the letter, which was signed by eight players including quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Matt Hasselbeck of the Tennessee Titans.

“This affirmative decision has not only resulted in poor calls, missed calls and bad game management, but the combination of those deficiencies will only continue to jeopardize player health and safety and the integrity of the game that has taken decades to build.”

It asked the owners to end the lockout now.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for a response to the letter.

The league and the referees’ association are at odds over salary and retirement benefits and remain far apart despite meeting for two days last week.

The NFL locked out its regular officials when their contract expired in June and has been using replacement referees, whose work has been roundly criticized by players, coaches and fans.

The league told owners and team officials last week it would not tolerate continued confrontations with the replacement officials over calls on the field.