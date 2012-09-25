League says no change to call that denied Packers a win

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate walks off the field in the confusion moments after he scored the 14-12, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the final eight seconds of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate should have been penalized on a game-ending play that denied the Green Bay Packers a win, the National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday while adding they will not overturn the result of the game.

Seattle won Monday’s game 14-12 after a last-second ‘Hail Mary’ pass to Tate was ruled a touchdown on a simultaneous catch in the end zone with Green Bay’s M.D. Jennings.

“While the ball is in the air, Tate can be seen shoving Green Bay cornerback Sam Shields to the ground,” the NFL said in a statement. “This should have been a penalty for offensive pass interference, which would have ended the game. It was not called and is not reviewable in instant replay.”

However the NFL said the game officials were right not to overturn the on-field touchdown call after video review.

“Referee Wayne Elliott determined that no indisputable visual evidence existed to overturn the call on the field, and as a result, the on-field ruling of touchdown stood,” the NFL said.

“The NFL Officiating Department reviewed the video today and supports the decision not to overturn the on-field ruling following the instant replay review. The result of the game is final.”