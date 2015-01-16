Rice, NFL's Ravens settle grievance over backpay

Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice arrives for a hearing at a New York City office building November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens have settled their grievance with former running back Ray Rice after terminating his $35 million contract five months ago in the midst of his domestic abuse case, the team said on Friday.

The deal was struck just before the beginning of a scheduled grievance hearing before arbitrator Shyam Das.

Rice, 27, was seeking $3.5 million in backpay, the amount he was due before he was cut by the Ravens on Sept. 8 when video surfaced of him knocking out his then-fiancee, now-wife Janay Palmer in a casino elevator in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Ravens agreed to resolve the grievance with Ray Rice,” the team said in a statement. “It’s time to turn the page and we’re moving forward... We wish Janay and Ray Rice the best.”

The same day the Ravens released Rice, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him indefinitely. However, Rice won an appeal of his indefinite suspension in November and is now eligible to sign with any National Football League team.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowl running back drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, has not been invited to work out for any teams since being reinstated.