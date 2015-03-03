FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL's Ravens, Rice settlement was for $1.59 million: report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 3, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

NFL's Ravens, Rice settlement was for $1.59 million: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice arrives for a hearing at a New York City office building November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The settlement of a wrongful termination grievance reached in January between the Baltimore Ravens and running back Ray Rice was for $1.59 million, the Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Rice filed the grievance after he was cut from the Ravens and had his $35 million contract terminated in September, when a graphic video surfaced of him knocking out his then-finance in a New Jersey casino elevator.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowler, had sought back pay from his $3.5 million base salary for the 2014 season. He was paid a total of $26.6 million on the contract that was signed in 2012, which included a $15 million signing bonus, the newspaper reported.

Rice was reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension in November and is free to sign with any team.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.