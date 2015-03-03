NFL's Ravens, Rice settlement was for $1.59 million: report

Former Baltimore Ravens NFL running back Ray Rice arrives for a hearing at a New York City office building November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The settlement of a wrongful termination grievance reached in January between the Baltimore Ravens and running back Ray Rice was for $1.59 million, the Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Rice filed the grievance after he was cut from the Ravens and had his $35 million contract terminated in September, when a graphic video surfaced of him knocking out his then-finance in a New Jersey casino elevator.

Rice, a three-time Pro Bowler, had sought back pay from his $3.5 million base salary for the 2014 season. He was paid a total of $26.6 million on the contract that was signed in 2012, which included a $15 million signing bonus, the newspaper reported.

Rice was reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension in November and is free to sign with any team.