Former NFL linebacker Adrian Robinson dies at age of 25

(Reuters) - Adrian Robinson, a former NFL linebacker who recently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, has died at the age of 25, his representatives said on Monday.

Details on the cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

Robinson, who died on Saturday night, was an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012, playing 12 games.

In the 2013 National Football League season, Robinson played a combined 10 games with the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

Robinson, who played in college at Temple University, sat out the 2014 NFL campaign and signed a contract last month with the Tiger-Cats.

“Adrian was a beloved father, son, brother, friend and teammate,” the Symmetry agency said on Facebook.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on his Twitter account: “My thoughts are with the family of Adrian Robinson during this difficult time. Very sad that he passed away at such a young age.”