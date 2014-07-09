National Football League roundup

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) battles Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tanard Jackson (36) for a pass before scoring a touchdown after the catch in the first half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Redskins safety Tanard Jackson was suspended indefinitely again for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the league announced Wednesday.

Jackson, who turns 29 this month, had missed the last two seasons because of suspensions. The Redskins had just brought him back this offseason when he was reinstated in May. It is his fourth career suspension overall.

One week after the Oakland Athletics finalized an agreement on a 10-year extension to play at O.co Coliseum, the Raiders are in talks to have the aging stadium demolished in 2015 to make room for a new home, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

Oakland’s O.co Coliseum is the lone facility shared by a Major League Baseball club and a team in the National Football League.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay must testify in a custody case involving the children of a woman who lives in one of his homes, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday.

The newspaper said Irsay was subpoenaed by Greg Martin, who said he is concerned about the well-being of his minor children, ages 17 and 12, when they are in the presence of Irsay, who was arrested in March and faces two charges of impaired driving.

Ten days before the first training camp opens, NFL teams get one final chance to add talent to their roster with the annual supplemental draft set for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

This year’s class offers just four names and lacks the obvious talent that led the Cleveland Browns to invest a second-round selection in former Baylor wideout Josh Gordon in 2012. None of the players are expected to fetch a high pick, but a late-round selection could be warranted.