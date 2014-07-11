National Football League roundup

Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson (80) runs after a reception against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium. Dec 1, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Andre Johnson spent months away from the team and ultimately decided his future is not with the Houston Texans.

The 33-year-old wide receiver requested a trade and will not report to training camp after skipping offseason workouts and minicamp, NFL Network reported Thursday.

For the second consecutive year, the NFL’s annual Supplemental Draft came and went without a single player getting selected.

With the draft concluded, each player is now considered a free agent and can sign with any team.

The NFL hired former Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk as director of football development on Thursday.

Birk retired after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII. He played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Ravens from 1998 to 2012. For the past year, Birk worked as an NFL-NFLPA appeals officer.