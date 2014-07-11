National Football League roundup

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Nov 3, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Houston Texans are unlikely to trade disgruntled star wide receiver Andre Johnson, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Johnson, 33, recently requested a trade and will not report when the team begins training camp on July 25, according to NFL Network.

However, the team does not want to lose Johnson and wants him to finish his career in Houston.

Johnson still has three years and $31.5 million left on his contract but he skipped offseason workouts and minicamp.

After the Texans went a disappointing 2-14 season, Johnson reportedly expressed that he does not wish to be part of another rebuilding project.

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent wide receiver Aaron Burks and waived wide receiver LaVon Brazill on Friday.

Burks was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 12 before being waived on June 13. In four seasons at Boise State, he made 47 catches for 743 yards with four touchdowns.

Brazill was a sixth-round draft choice of the Colts in 2012. In 25 career regular season games, he has 23 receptions for 347 yards with three touchdowns.

Brazill was recently suspended indefinitely, reportedly for violating the NFL’s policy and program for substance abuse.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Spencer Nealy was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the league announced.

The 24-year-old Nealy, an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, did not play in a game last season.