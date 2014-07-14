National Football League roundup

St. Louis Rams strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Dec 15, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New Orleans Saints star Jimmy Graham appealed the NFL’s arbitration decision that he is a tight end for franchise tag purposes as he closed in on a new long-term deal, according to reports Monday.

ESPN.com reported the two sides are nearing a deal that will make Graham the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Graham has argued that he should be considered a wide receiver.

Arbitrator Stephen Burbank ruled earlier this month that Graham is a tight end. Under the franchise tag for the position, Graham would make $7.053 million in 2014, compared to $12.3 million for receivers.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s Pilot Flying J company has agreed to pay a penalty of $92 million over the next two years and to fully cooperate with the ongoing federal investigation of fraud against its customers.

The deal reached Monday with federal prosecutors will avoid criminal charges against the company.

”We, as a company, look forward to putting this whole unfortunate episode behind us, continuing our efforts to rectify the damage done, regaining our customers’ trust, and getting on with our business,“ Haslam, Pilot Flying J’s CEO and chairman, said in a statement. ”We’ve been committed from the beginning

of this to doing the right thing, and that remains our commitment.”

Dallas Cowboys guard Ronald Leary pleaded no-contest to a drunk-driving charge in a case dating back to 2012.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Leary will be sentenced to 18 months probation and be forced to pay a $1,000 fine.

Leary started at left guard for all 16 of the Cowboys’ games in 2013.