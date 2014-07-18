National Football League roundup

Team Rice wide receiver Josh Gordon of the Cleveland Browns (12) catches a touchdown pass against Team Sanders cornerback Darrelle Revis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24, left) and safety Eric Weddle of the San Diego Chargers (32) during the second quarter of the 2014 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. January 26, 2014; Honolulu, HI, USA; Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The presenters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014 next month include children, a father, a media member and two former coaches.

The seven inductees during the weekend of Aug. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio, are former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy, former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Claude Humphrey, former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Walter Jones, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed, former New York Giants defensive lineman Michael Strahan and former Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams defensive back Aeneas Williams.

Brooks will be presented by son Decalon Brooks, Guy by former coach John Madden, Humphrey by daughter Cheyenne Humphrey-Robinson, Jones by son Walterius Jones, Reed by former coach Marv Levy, Strahan by media personality Jay Glazer and Williams by his father, Lawrence Williams.

Andy Dalton has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Cincinnati Bengals’ disappointing postseason performances the past three years. But standout wide receiver A.J. Green has his quarterback’s back, saying Thursday that he is also to blame.

“He’s not the only one on the team,” Green said. “We all take a hand in that. The defense didn’t play good (this year). I dropped a pass.”

Green, who entered the NFL with Dalton in 2011, thinks the Bengals will soon reach a contract agreement with the quarterback. Dalton is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The San Francisco 49ers secured the services of offensive tackle Joe Staley through the 2019 season after signing him to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

No financial details were announced by the 49ers, but the 29-year-old Staley previously was signed through the 2017 season and scheduled to make $2.7 million in 2014.

After NFL commissioner Roger Goodell cut the ribbon to open the San Francisco 49ers’ state-of-the-art Levi’s Stadium on Thursday, he suggested the possibility of the Oakland Raiders becoming a tenant.

The Raiders are faced with the dilemma of building or finding a stadium to replace antiquated O.co Coliseum. The team is in the final year of its lease there.

“They have to make that determination, whether they’re in a new stadium in Oakland or whether they feel that it’s best to join this stadium,” Goodell said, according to the Bay Area Sports Guy. “We’re working on that, and that’s one of the decisions they’ll have to make.”

New York Giants running back David Wilson should be cleared at a July 21 exam of his surgically repaired neck.

Giants owner John Mara said Wilson should be “ready to go” for training camp. Wilson had a season-ending neck injury last year and underwent surgery this offseason but was not cleared for contact as he expected before minicamp.

Rookie wide receivers Jeremy Johnson and Reese Wiggins were released Thursday by the New England Patriots.

The 22-year-old Johnson signed with the Patriots as a free agent from SMU on May 29. The 23-year-old Wiggins joined New England as a free agent from East Carolina on May 27.

The Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Dallas Walker, an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan in 2012 who spent time with the San Diego Chargers in 2013.