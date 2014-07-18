National Football League roundup

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Levi's Stadium. Jul 17, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports -

(The Sports Xchange) - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the 2015 draft will be in either Chicago or Los Angeles.

New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the traditional site of the draft, was ruled out because of scheduling conflicts.

“We’re focusing solely on Los Angeles and Chicago now,” Goodell said Thursday.

Next year’s event will either be April 22-25 or April 29-May 2.

The NFL will limit how many college underclassmen it evaluates for the draft to five per school. However, the league will allow special exceptions.

This year, 37 out of 107 underclassmen who applied for the draft were not selected, prompting the NFL’s College Advisory Committee (CAC) to develop new guidelines for players who are considering leaving school early.

According to Greg Aiello, the NFL’s vice president for public relations, evaluations by the CAC will be limited to players projected as first- or second-round picks, or advised to stay in school.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed second-round draft pick Marqise Lee on Friday. Lee, a wide receiver, was the No. 39 overall pick in the draft and the first of the Jaguars’ second-round picks.

The New England Patriots signed undrafted rookie wide receivers Derrick Johnson and Tyler McDonald, the team announced.

The Detroit Lions claimed wide receiver Reese Wiggins off waivers from the Patriots and released wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt.