National Football League roundup

Nov 17, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver T.J. Graham (11) celebrates his first half touchdown against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - A Toronto investment group led by rock star Jon Bon Jovi would not plan to move the Buffalo Bills out of western New York if it buys the team, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Bills were put on the market after Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson died in March. The franchise, which was recently valued at $870 million by Forbes, is expected to be sold for at least $1 billion.

Bon Jovi’s group has reportedly been saying privately and plans to inform the trust managing the sale of the Bills that it will not relocate the team.

Aside from Bon Jovi, the group also includes Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum and the Rogers family.

Tanenbaum controls the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. The Rogers family includes Edward Rogers, who is deputy chairman of Rogers, the large Toronto communications company.

If the group buys the Bills, Bon Jovi, Tanenbaum and the Rogers family would each own one-third of the team, but Bon Jovi would be principle owner.

Donald Trump and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula are also listed as potential buyers.

The New England Patriots signed veteran tight end Nate Byham, the team announced Sunday.

Byham, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2010-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound blocking tight end originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2010.

The Bills activated guard J.J. Unga a day after placing him on the active/non-football injury list with an undisclosed injury.

Unga needs to make a strong impression early in training camp as he faces a stiff battle to earn a roster spot.

Unga played in three games last season, and saw some time with the first team offense down the stretch. But the Bills upgraded the offensive line depth over the offseason and Chris Hairston returns after missing all of last season.

St. Louis Rams linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar and NBA free agent Donte Greene were arrested after getting into a fight with each other outside a Miami Beach nightclub.

Miami Beach Police Detective Vivian Thayer said Dunbar and Greene each face battery and disorderly conduct charges. There were no other arrests made relating to the altercation. No other details about the incident were immediately available.