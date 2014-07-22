National Football League roundup

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning scrambles from the pocket as guard Chris Snee (L) blocks and nose tackle Jay Ratliff (R) pursues in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Giants offensive guard Chris Snee announced his retirement Monday after struggling to bounce back from hip and elbow injuries.

Snee, a four-time Pro Bowler who helped the Giants win two Super Bowls, played in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Snee, 32, hoped to recover from elbow surgery and two hip operations over the past two years in time to play an 11th season but was unable to participate in the Giants’ minicamp in June.

“To me, he was the best guard in all of football. No doubt,” coach Tom Coughlin, who is Snee’s father-in-law, said in a statement on the team’s website.

Giants running back David Wilson, who was awaiting the results of a CT scan taken on his surgically repaired neck, wrote on Twitter that he is “cleared for everything.”

If so, Wilson can join the team on Tuesday for the first day of training camp.

Wilson injured his neck last Oct. 6 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and missed the rest of the season. He had surgery and participated in some of the team’s offseason program in May and June.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus failed a conditioning test after he reported to training camp, ESPN.com reported.

Dareus was on the active/non-football injury list as the Bills began their first training camp practice on Sunday evening. Dareus will re-take the conditioning test no earlier than Thursday.

Dareus was arrested twice during the offseason and could face a suspension by the NFL. Last season, he had 71 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Bills also signed defensive tackle Landon Cohen and wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt, and released wide receiver Ramses Barden and linebacker Nathan Williams.

Johnny Manziel’s No. 2 Cleveland Browns jersey was the highest seller on NFLShop.com during the first quarter of the league’s fiscal year.

Manziel, taken No. 23 overall by the Browns in the first-round of the draft, may or may not start for the team his rookie year, but the player known as Johnny Football has become popular in Cleveland after winning adulation during his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

New York Giants running back David Wilson (22) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter during the game at MetLife Stadium. Oct 6, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After Manziel, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning made up the top four selling jerseys in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver Dezmon Briscoe. He has compiled 43 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games since entering the NFL in 2010.

The 24-year-old Briscoe, a Dallas-area native missed last season after going on injured reserve (shoulder) with the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys also waived defensive tackle Chris Whaley, but he could return to the team on the non-football injury reserve list if he clears waivers.

New York Giants running back David Wilson (22) hurdles fullback Henry Hynoski (45) as offensive tackle Will Beatty (65) blocks and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bruce Carter (54) moves in for the tackle during the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

The New England Patriots signed rookie free agent defensive lineman Eathyn Manumaleuna and released rookie free agent defensive lineman Seali‘i Epenesa.

Manumaleuna, 25, was originally signed by the Giants as a free agent out of Brigham Young on May 12 but was released on June 19.

The San Diego Chargers waived center Nick McDonald, who had signed a futures contract with the Chargers in January.

McDonald, 27, was a former Green Bay Packers undrafted free agent from Grand Valley State. He also played for the New England Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie free agent defensive tackle LaKendrick Ross, who was available in the recent NFL Supplemental Draft.

Ross played for Virginia-Lynchburg in 2012. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound Ross sat out last season after being ruled academically ineligible.

The Bengals also waived rookie wide receiver Alex Neutz of the University of Buffalo. Neutz had signed as a college free agent on May 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Joe McKnight and defensive back David Van Dyke on the physically unable to participate list, according to reports.

McKnight, who sat out last season after being cut by the New York Jets, had arthroscopic knee surgery after the offseason program. Van Dyke has an injured hamstring.