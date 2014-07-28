National Football League roundup

Jul 24, 2014; Cortland, NY, USA; New York Jets free safety Calvin Pryor (25) walks out to the field prior to the start of training camp at SUNY Cortland. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Jets first-round safety Calvin Pryor sustained a concussion in practice, coach Rex Ryan confirmed on Sunday.

Ryan said the rookie was injured in a special teams drill on Saturday while blocking on a kick return.

“Pryor now will go through the protocol, so it is a concussion,” Ryan said, according to the New York Daily News. “Apparently it was on a kick when we were doing a kick return drill and he was blocking and the returner kind of got knocked into him and kind of just hit him right. It’s one of those things. One of those heavyweights hit you in the chin, the lights go out I guess.”

- - -

Running back LeSean McCoy and linebacker Trent Cole got into a fight during practice at Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

Linebacker Brandon Graham said Cole nudged at McCoy during a play midway through practice and the two went at it.

“Next thing you know, they’re on the ground scuffling,” Graham said. “It was just a friendly thing, you know. They’re always competing and talking stuff to each other. It was just one of those things.”

McCoy said the incident was not a big deal. It was broken up quickly.

- - -

Sean McGrath is retiring after leading all Kansas City Chiefs tight ends with 26 catches last season.

McGrath, 26, played in the NFL just two seasons. He played two games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and 16 last year.

Coach Andy Reid said McGrath is dealing with personal issues, according to the Kansas City Star.

- - -

The Houston Texans signed outside linebackers Quentin Groves and Lawrence Sidbury.

Groves previously played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. He had two sacks with the Browns in 2013 and has 8.5 for his NFL career.

Sidbury was with the Indianapolis Colts last year but spent the season on injured reserve.

- - -

The Carolina Panthers signed third-year safety Tom Nelson.

Nelson, 27, has played in 24 regular season NFL games, with most of them coming in 2009 and 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

- - -

The New England Patriots released first-year wide receiver Greg Orton.

The Patriots also signed second-year wide receiver Brian Tyms and rookie wide receiver Cole Stanford.

- - -

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Davin Meggett to the training camp roster and waived tackle Jack Breckner.

Meggett was added after running back Vick Ballard was placed on injured reserve with a torn left Achilles’ tendon.

- - -

The Washington Redskins waived linebacker Brandon Jenkins. The Redskins selected Jenkins in the fifth round of the 2013 draft out of Florida State.