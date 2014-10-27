National Football League roundup

Oct 26, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick (1) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Michael Vick will replace Geno Smith as the New York Jets starting quarterback when the Jets face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jets coach Rex Ryan announced Monday.

Smith threw three interceptions in the first quarter of the Jets’ 42-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and was pulled for Vick after 12 plays. He also suffered a shoulder injury and had X-rays after the game.

Jets general manager John Idzik continues to stick by Rex Ryan even as the losses pile up, saying his coach’s job is safe for now.

This comes a day after the Buffalo Bills benefited from six turnovers by the Jets in a 43-23 rout at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, dropping Ryan’s team to an embarrassing 1-7 record with a seventh straight loss.

The Chicago Bears have lost defensive end Lamarr Houston and left guard Matt Slauson for the season.

Houston suffered a torn right ACL while celebrating a sack of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the fourth quarter of a 51-23 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bears were losing by 25 points when Houston was injured. Slauson suffered a torn right pectoral muscle, general manager Phil Emery said.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appreciates more than ever his high-profile rivalry with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning as the two modern marvels face off again Sunday in the twilight of their storied careers.

“Five, six years ago you don’t think about those things,” Brady said in a radio interview with WEEI in Boston. “But as you mature a little bit and realize this could always be the last one, then you do. It’s pretty special.”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks with a sprained foot, coach John Harbaugh said.

Smith was injured Sunday in the Ravens’ 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The San Diego Chargers reportedly released cornerback Richard Marshall.

Marshall, in his second year with the Chargers, had no interceptions or pass breakups in eight games. His release was reported by Pro Football Talk, which cited a league source.

Brian Quick, the St. Louis Rams’ leading wide receiver, reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn rotator cuff and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Quick suffered the injuries on his lone catch in the second quarter of the Rams’ 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived quarterback Mike Kafka, the team announced. The Buccaneers also released wide receiver Eric Page from the practice squad and placed cornerback Derrius Brooks on practice squad injured reserve list.