National Football League roundup

Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey adjusts his helmet during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(The Sports Xchange) - Champ Bailey’s long and distinguished NFL career came to an end Tuesday.

Bailey’s agent, Jack Reale, said the 12-time Pro Bowl selection decided to retire after 15 seasons in the league with the Washington Redskins and the Denver Broncos.

The cornerback had been out of a job since he was released during final cuts before the season by the New Orleans Saints. Reale indicated that several teams had shown interest in Bailey since then, but he chose not to go that route.

- -

Tony Romo is likely to be on the field for the Cowboys this week when the Arizona Cardinals visit Dallas, coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday.

Romo was diagnosed Monday with a back contusion and missed two drives in the overtime loss to the Washington Redskins while in the locker room, where X-rays were negative but a pain-killing injection was needed.

- -

Cowboys linebacker Justin Durant tore his right biceps in the second half of Monday’s loss to the Washington Redskins, but coach Jason Garrett isn’t ruling out a return during the 2014 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the day that Durant was likely out for the rest of the season.

- -

The Washington Redskins have won consecutive games for the first time since 2012 and could get quarterback Robert Griffin III back on the field when they kick off the second half of their regular-season schedule at Minnesota on Sunday.

Griffin has not played since dislocating his ankle in Week 2, but coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that he thinks “Robert is very, very, very close, and we just have to decide if he’s ready.”

- -

Wide receiver A.J. Green plans to play Sunday after missing three games with a toe injury suffered in the Cincinnati Bengals’ season-opening victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Green was back on the rehab field last Wednesday and was hopeful of playing Week 8 but sat out the following two days and was inactive Sunday against the Ravens.

- -

Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey answers questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. The Broncos will go to the gridiron for their Super Bowl showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on February 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt safety Mark Barron to the St. Louis Rams and reserve linebacker Jonathan Casillas to the New England Patriots before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to reports, the Rams gave up future fourth- and sixth-round draft selections for Barron, a first-round pick in 2012. The Rams did not offer details on the picks involved.

- -

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Joe Morgan on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday with providing an explanation.

Morgan had not played since he started the Saints’ opener.

- -

Sep 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws against the St. Louis Rams during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Injured defensive tackle Nick Fairley might not return for the Detroit Lions this season.

While coach Jim Caldwell is not ruling him out, he called a report that Fairley will be one month with a right knee injury “didn’t come from my office.”

- -

Linebacker Chase Blackburn was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury by the Carolina Panthers, who signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers from the St. Louis Rams practice squad and waived running back Darrin Reaves.

To take Reaves’ spot on the 53-man roster, the Panthers promoted safety Robert Lester from their practice squad.

- -

The Buffalo Bills placed safety Kenny Ladler on season-ending injured reserve with an arm injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Ladler played in two games after he was promoted from the practice squad and had four tackles.

- -

Veteran safety Charles Godfrey signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

Godfrey was released a week ago by Carolina after seven seasons with the Panthers. To make room on the roster for Godfrey, the Falcons waived safety Sean Baker.