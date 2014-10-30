National Football League roundup

Sep 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws against the St. Louis Rams during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and team owner Jerry Jones agreed Wednesday that Romo’s availability for Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals will be based on his pain tolerance.

“That part has never been an issue, but we’ve got to wait and see,” Romo said. “It will be about your ability to be productive in some fashion. That part of it we will continue to evaluate.”

Romo suffered what team officials described as a back contusion on a third-quarter sack in Monday night’s 20-17 overtime loss to the Washington Redskins.

- -

The Cowboys placed linebacker Justin Durant on the season-ending injured reserve list Wednesday.

The move comes after he tore his right biceps in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Washington Redskins on Monday night. Durant had 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception this season.

- -

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III split practice reps with Colt McCoy on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a dislocated ankle.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Griffin was a full participant in practice. It was Griffin’s first full practice since he dislocated an ankle during Week 2. But there is no official word whether he will be ready to start, or even play, on Sunday at Minnesota.

- -

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick calls Peyton Manning the best quarterback he has ever faced in his coaching career.

Belichick’s praise comes two days after his own quarterbacking great, Tom Brady, said he appreciates more than ever his high-profile rivalry with Manning. The Patriots (6-2) face Manning’s Denver Broncos (6-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“I mean, (Manning is) great, he’s obviously a great quarterback,” Belichick said Wednesday during his press conference. “The best quarterback I’ve coached against. Not to take anything away from the Montanas, Marinos and Elways or whoever is up there with those guys, but (Manning) is tough.”

- -

The Patriots signed veteran defensive lineman Alan Branch and released rookie linebacker Deontae Skinner on Wednesday.

Branch, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-12) and Buffalo Bills (2013).

- -

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine said Wednesday that he can sense Johnny Manziel’s frustration as a backup quarterback.

Pettine said that’s understandable, given the rookie is a competitor who is accustomed to producing on the field. Manziel has been “quiet” around the facility lately, according to Pettine.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss two games.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Burfict will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and likely next Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

- -

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting cornerback Alan Ball on season-ending injured reserve with a biceps injury on Wednesday.

Ball suffered the injury during the Jaguars’ 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 19. He missed last Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Mike Kafka and wide receiver Tavarres King to the practice squad Wednesday.

Kafka, 27, spent the past four weeks on Tampa Bay’s active roster before being waived Monday. He played with the Bucs during the preseason and spent the first three weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad.

- -

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 40 of 49 passes for 522 yards and six touchdown passes against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.