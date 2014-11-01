National Football League roundup

Sep 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws against the St. Louis Rams during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo missed his third straight day of practice with a back injury on Friday and could be a game-time decision.

Coach Jason Garrett said Romo will need to move around better before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in order to be able to play.

The Cowboys have a short walkthrough Saturday. Romo has been receiving treatment on his back all week but has not done any football activities.

Brandon Weeden would start at quarterback if Romo can’t go, with undrafted free agent Dustin Vaughan as the backup.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will be active for Sunday’s game barring any setbacks from his toe injury after completing his third practice of the week.

However, Bengals running back Giovani Bernard missed Friday’s workout with a hip injury and isn’t expected to play, giving rookie Jeremy Hill his first career start.

- -

The Washington Redskins could be without rising star cornerback Bashaud Breeland for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings after the rookie “tweaked” his knee during Friday’s practice, head coach Jay Gruden said.

Breeland has replaced injured veteran DeAngelo Hall in the starting lineup.

- -

Hall tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in five weeks and underwent another surgery, Gruden confirmed.

The recovery following the second surgery remains unclear, but it could take another six to nine months for him to recover.

- -

Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III remains on track to start his first game since dislocating his ankle in Week 2.

- -

The New York Jets are likely to be without starting cornerback Darrin Walls, who is listed as doubtful with a calf/knee injury.

Quarterback Geno Smith is questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to be available as Michael Vick’s backup.

- -

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled tight end Jordan Cameron out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the concussion he suffered against the Oakland Raiders last week.

It was his third concussion in less than two years. Cameron is expected to miss at least two games.

- -

Oakland Raiders safety Brandian Ross was fined $22,050 by the NFL for a hit on the Browns’ Cameron last Sunday that left Cameron with his third concussion in three seasons.

Ross hit Cameron in the back of the head during the second quarter on a diving 21-yard catch. Cameron walked to the locker room after the play but did not return to the game.

- -

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office likely will not charge San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald with domestic violence against his pregnant fiancee, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

The district attorney’s office is expected to announce the decision soon and issue a report laying out the reasons, sources told the newspaper.

The newspaper said the case may be undermined by evidence that McDonald’s fiancee has been an aggressor in the relationship, including a May incident in which she drew a handgun on McDonald following an argument.

- -

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to action last week after missing six games with a knee injury, but he might be sidelined again for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The problem is not the torn meniscus that Clowney suffered in the first game and forced him to miss the next six game. Apparently the problem now is that Clowney is ill, and the sickness has drained Clowney to the extent that the Texans are not sure whether he will be at full strength by Sunday.