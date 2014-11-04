National Football League roundup

Aug 23, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins defense during the first half at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Tony Romo is likely to be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s game in London.

Romo will start if his back cooperates, owner Jerry Jones said, including participating in practice and coming through a lengthy eight-hour flight to England without any setbacks.

- -

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles has a crack in his clavicle, coach Chip Kelly confirmed.

The third-year quarterback is expected to miss at least a month and maybe two. He is expected to avoid having surgery.

- -

The Green Bay Packers have signed coach Mike McCarthy to a contract extension.

In his ninth season with the Packers, McCarthy has led them to four division titles and a Super Bowl championship, and his 93 wins rank third in franchise history behind Curly Lambeau (212) and Vince Lombardi (98).

- -

The Washington Redskins will activate wide receiver Leonard Hankerson from the PUP list this week, coach Jay Gruden said.

Hankerson suffered a torn ACL and LCL last November. He returned to practice Oct. 15, and Washington has until this week to activate him.

- -

Houston Texans coach Bill O‘Brien denied reports that team officials and staff were growing frustrated with rookie linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, was inactive with an illness for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, missing his seventh game this season.

“I don’t know anything about those reports, I just know what I see,” O‘Brien said after the 31-21 loss to the Eagles. “I see a rookie player that is injured and is trying to come back from injury and he had a little setback this week with the flu and hopefully he’ll be back ready for Cleveland.”

- -

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have lost safety Michael Thomas for the season with a chest injury.

Thomas, a top reserve on defense and mainstay on special teams, was injured Sunday in the Dolphins’ 37-0 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

- -

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed cornerback Will Blackmon on injured reserve Monday and signed linebacker Khairi Fortt off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

Blackmon suffered a broken finger in a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and did not play Sunday in the Jaguars’ loss to the Bengals.

- -

The Chicago Bears placed defensive end Lamarr Houston on injured reserve and signed defensive end David Bass off the practice squad. Tackle Jason Weaver was added to the practice squad.

- -

The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Pat Devlin and tight end RaShaun Allen to the practice squad.

To make room, quarterback Chandler Harnish was added to the practice squad’s injured list and tight end Ryan Otten was waived from the practice squad.

- -

San Francisco 49ers running back Marcus Lattimore, who never played an NFL game after suffering a devastating knee injury in college, is considering retirement, according to ESPN.

- -

The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Kendall Hunter to a one-year contract extension that puts him under contract through the 2015 season.

Hunter is currently recovering from surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee suffered during a noncontact drill early in training camp.