National Football League roundup

Nov 2, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu (43) suffers a sprained left knee as linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) looks on (94) against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson entered a no-contest plea Tuesday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault and avoided jail time in his felony child abuse case.

Peterson received probation, 80 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine as part of the agreement. He appeared in a Montgomery County, Texas, courthouse before Judge Kelly Case.

- -

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without injured safety Troy Polamalu and linebacker Ryan Shazier for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Polamalu sprained his right knee in the second quarter of the Steelers’ 43-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night when he got caught underneath Ravens running back Justin Forsett on a tackle by Steelers teammate Stephon Tuitt.

- -

The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive back LaRon Landry off the suspended list after he sat out four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

The 30-year-old Landry has 23 tackles in four games this season. He’s in his second season with the Colts after spending five years with the Washington Redskins and one with the New York Jets, totaling 583 career tackles and six interceptions.

- -

Quarterback Tony Romo was not an active participant in the Dallas Cowboys’ walkthrough practice in London on Tuesday as he works through ongoing discomfort in his surgically repaired back.

“I think it continues to get a little bit better incrementally every day and you just reassess it every day,” Romo said.

- -

Safety Jordan Kovacs was added to the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster on Tuesday. Kovacs spent training camp with the Dolphins and was signed off of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Kovacs replaces Michael Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with a chest injury suffered Sunday against the San Diego Chargers.

- -

The four receptions in three games Greg Little recorded since joining the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t likely to earn him much publicity ahead of Thursday’s AFC North meeting with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver’s original team. But comments from the former second-round pick, including criticizing general manager Ray Farmer and coach Mike Pettine, make Little a big point of conversation.

“Everything about this game is personal for me and I‘m going to treat it that way,” said Little, who signed with the Bengals on Oct. 14 after being released by the Browns in May and cut again by the Raiders. “And I‘m going to put my team in the best position to win.”

- -

Of the 25,040 players and 8,924 relatives sent concussion settlement notices by the NFL, approximately 200 opted out of the league’s proposed $765 million deal which is pending approval.

The New York Times reported a small number of additional players attempted to opt out but missed a filing deadline. Players who opt out retain the right to file individual suits but would likely need to prove culpability of teams and doctors.

- -

Upon closer review, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden still wants to see improvement from quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“The jury is still out on that position,” Gruden said. “We feel good about Robert’s progress so far and we’ve just got to continue to build and see how he does from week to week.”

Griffin missed six games with a dislocated ankle and didn’t show much rust early in the game, completing six of his first seven passes. But he was 12 of 18 the rest of the game.

- -

The Redskins activated wide receiver Leonard Hankerson from injured reserve on Tuesday and waived cornerback Chase Minnifield.

The Redskins also released offensive tackle Terren Jones from the practice squad.

- -

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran tight end Tony Moeaki amid a flurry of moves Tuesday that also included re-signing wide receiver Bryan Walters.

The Seahawks have been juggling their tight end depth chart with Zach Miller recovering from ankle surgery. Among Tuesday’s moves, the Seahawks released tight end Brett Brackett from the practice squad.

- -

The San Francisco 49ers waived tight end-defensive tackle Demarcus Dobbs on Tuesday and signed cornerback Chance Casey to the practice squad.

Dobbs had 10 tackles in six games this season. He came to the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and logged 57 tackles in 45 career games.

- -

The New York Giants received confirmation that cornerback Prince Amukamara is done for the season with a torn biceps.