National Football League roundup

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith stands on the field after being defeated by the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York September 29, 2013. Buffalo won 23-20. REUTERS/Don Heupel

(The Sports Xchange) - With no timetable for a decision on Adrian Peterson’s playing status, the NFL rejected an attempt at immediate reinstatement by the Minnesota Vikings’ running back.

There are several steps ahead in the NFL’s review of facts and court documents before Peterson’s fate is determined.

- -

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery, the team announced.

Initially it was believed Smith’s injury would sideline him for only a few weeks, but additional tests revealed that Smith needed surgery.

- -

Quarterback Tony Romo practiced Thursday in London with the Dallas Cowboys, his first workout since injuring his back Oct. 27.

The Cowboys lost Romo against the Washington Redskins and enter Sunday’s game against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium with a two-game losing streak.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard was ruled out for Thursday’s game by head coach Marvin Lewis with hip and clavicle injuries.

Bernard’s absence against the Cleveland Browns pushes rookie Jeremy Hill into the featured back role.

- -

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife Janay testified on the second and final day of an appeals hearing before an arbitrator.

Rice is challenging the NFL’s authority to change his original two-game suspension to indefinite after video was released by TMZ showing him knocking out his wife in a hotel elevator earlier this year.

- -

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly denied a report that the Eagles are beginning to lose faith in quarterback Nick Foles, who will be sidelined six to eight weeks with a clavicle injury.

“I don’t know where that stuff comes from,” Kelly said Thursday, according to PhillyMag.com. “I’ve got great faith in Nick, and I think he’s a hell of a quarterback, and I think sometimes he gets banged too much, but I wish there was more people like Nick Foles in our lives.”

- -

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney disclosed that he missed Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia because of soreness in his knee as well as illness.

Clowney continues to have soreness in his knee that was surgically repaired after the first game of the season. He feels pain when he moves laterally. It could keep him out of the next game at Cleveland on Nov. 16 and be a hindrance all season.

- -

Three teams are scheduled to make repeat appearances in London in 2015, including the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills and the Jaguars will meet in London on Oct. 25 in Week 7; the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs will play there Nov. 1 in Week 8; and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will play in London on Oct. 4, in Week 4.

- -

The Washington Redskins signed cornerback Chase Minnifield to their practice squad, the team announced. Minnifield spent Weeks 4-9 on the team’s active roster before being waived on Tuesday.