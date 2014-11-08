National Football League roundup

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws in the pocket against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo practiced Friday for the second straight day and is officially listed as probable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Romo, who injured his back for the third time in the last 18 months two weeks ago, sat out last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals and skipped the team’s first practice in London on Wednesday, but he participated in drills Thursday and Friday.

The Cowboys (6-3) play the Jaguars (1-8) at Wembley Stadium in the last of three regular-season games in London this year.

Quarterback Carson Palmer and the Arizona Cardinals have reached agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $50 million, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday.

Palmer would have become a free agent after the 2014 season if he had not signed an extension.

He has led Arizona to a 7-1 record, and the Cardinals are 5-0 in the games Palmer played.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said that tight end Tyler Eifert, who is currently on the on injured reserve/designated for return with a dislocated right elbow suffered on Sept. 7, may not play again this season.

Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson and wide receiver Sammy Watkins are listed as questionable with groin injuries for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as probable for Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers suffered a hamstring injury in Week Eight at New Orleans, but it does not appear to be hindering his ability to prepare for the game in Chicago.

Packers starting guards Josh Sitton (toe) and T.J. Lang (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (ankle), cornerback Alterraun Verner (hamstring) and offensive tackle Anthony Collins (foot) are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was fined $8,268 for a late hit on Pittsburgh Steelers running back LeGarrette Blount during Sunday’s game, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Also, Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw was fined $20,000 for a roughing-the-passer penalty.

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Seyi Ajirotutu drew a $27,562 fine from the NFL after he came in contact with an official during a 37-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Ajirotutu was ejected in the third quarter for touching a referee during an altercation with a Dolphins player.

Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy, who has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since Sept. 17, said he is hopeful to return this season.

“I want to play, man,” Hardy told ESPN.com. “My team, you know, is losing right now. So I can’t wait.”

Hardy has been on the list with pay while his domestic violence case is pending. The trial in Mecklenburg County (N.C) was recently postponed until early 2015.

Despite his disappointment, Tennessee Titans president and CEO Tommy Smith said that he has no plans to make changes at the top with general manager Ruston Webster and head coach Ken Whisenhunt.

Former Titans kicker Rob Bironas was driving at more than twice the speed limit when he crashed his SUV and was killed in September, the Tennessean reported based on information from the Metro Police Department’s Crash Investigative Unit.

The report stated Bironas was going 73 mph when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to go off the road. The speed limit is 35 mph.