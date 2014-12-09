National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - A doctor in Atlanta confirmed Monday that Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry has Hodgkin’s lymphoma and said it is “very treatable.”

After Berry experienced chest discomfort during the Chiefs’ game against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 20, a mass was found in the 25-year-old’s chest, and a preliminary diagnosis of lymphoma was made.

- -

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine was not ready to name his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He must choose between veteran Brian Hoyer, who has started the first 13 games, and rookie Johnny Manziel.

- -

Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall is out of the hospital and will miss the final three games, coach Marc Trestman said.

Marshall suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung in the Bears’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night and had spent the past three days in the hospital due to the lung injury.

- -

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger has a Grade III sprain in his right shoulder and will miss the team’s final three games, according to reports.

Mettenberger reinjured his shoulder after being sacked in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 36-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. He was sacked five times in the game.

- -

Robert Griffin III finished Sunday’s game, but Colt McCoy is hopeful he will be physically able to start Week 15 against the New York Giants.

McCoy left the field with a neck injury with Griffin working in relief for the final two minutes of a 24-0 loss to the Rams at FedEx Field.

- -

Safety Louis Delmas was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins with a torn ACL suffered Sunday.

Delmas has one interception and is second on the team with 58 tackles.

- -

The Buffalo Bills put wide receiver Mike Williams on the waived/injured list and replaced him on the roster with newly acquired Deonte Thompson.

Williams, who has been plagued by a calf injury, finishes the season with just eight catches in nine games for 142 yards and one touchdown.

- -

The Arizona Cardinals signed safety Chris Clemons after placing running back Andre Ellington on injured reserve.

Following Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Bruce Arians said Ellington would not play again this season after having sports hernia surgery.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebacker Brandon Magee on injured reserve and signed linebacker Jason Williams.

Magee suffered a pectoral injury in Tampa Bay’s 34-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

- -

San Diego Chargers punter Mike Scifres suffered a fractured clavicle in Sunday night’s 23-14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Scifres was expected to have surgery Monday. U-T San Diego reported that he could be ready for the playoffs if the Chargers (8-5) qualify.

- -

Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers lost to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday amid reports that Harbaugh is the favorite to coach the Raiders next season.

Harbaugh, who is not expected to finish the final year of his contract with the 49ers next year, has indirectly talked to the Raiders about coaching them next season, according to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report.

- -

Former Packers great Brett Favre returned to Green Bay to attend a tribute luncheon for Hall of Famer Bart Starr.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Favre had no immediate plans to attend Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field.

- -

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said the networks should be blamed when its cameras show him using a profanity.

The most recent example came Sunday night during the Patriots’ 23-14 victory over the San Diego Chargers on NBC to a national television audience. An emotional Brady was shown stomping up and down the sideline and cursing in an attempt to get his team going.

- -

Former NFL coaches Mike Holmgren and Mike Martz will act as the coaches for the fourth annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 17, the NFL Players Association announced.