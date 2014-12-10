National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was hospitalized in fair condition with two transverse process fractures in his lower back and no further internal injuries after he was involved in an auto accident on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C.

There was no immediate word on how long Newton might be out. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had the same back injury earlier this season and missed one game.

Rookie Johnny Manziel will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Manziel’s first NFL start will come in Cleveland’s final home game of the season. He’ll replace Brian Hoyer, coach Mike Pettine announced Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis created some controversy on Monday night during his radio show when he called Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel a midget. On Tuesday, Lewis issued an apology.

“I‘m aware that my comment on local radio last night was offensive to people of short stature and to their families and friends,” Lewis said in a statement. “It was thoughtless on my part to use the word I did, and not excusable, and I greatly regret it.”

The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker NaVorro Bowman to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Tuesday and placed tight end Vance McDonald on injured reserve.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was placed on season-ending injured reserve by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burfict (knee) missed his sixth consecutive game last week and has not recovered from surgery the team classified as minor.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is done taking hits for the Chicago Bears this season, but his candid reply to a question about Jay Cutler’s contract Monday night showed Marshall can dish it out, too.

During his weekly radio show, Marshall said he understands the business mentality that the Bears could regret signing Cutler to a long-term contract before the 2014 season.

Second-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Devin Funchess is done at Michigan.

The junior, projected as a first-round pick by NFLDraftScout.com, announced Tuesday that he would not return to Ann Arbor, instead pursuing a pro career in the NFL.

Veteran cornerback Antoine Cason signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

The position has been a turnstile for the Ravens since the outset of the season. Nickel cornerback Danny Gorrer will miss the rest of the season with torn knee ligaments. He was injured in the Ravens’ win at Miami on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sammie Lee Hill is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

The Nashville Tennesseean first reported the allegation against Hill, 28, a fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft with the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Jake Knott was promoted to the 53-man roster of the Miami Dolphins, who are dealing with numerous injuries entering Week 15.

Knott, released by the Eagles with an injury settlement in October, spent two seasons in Philadelphia after signing as an undrafted free agent.