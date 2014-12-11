National Football League roundup

(Reuters) - NFL owners unanimously passed a stricter personal-conduct policy proposed by commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

The league said the policy was developed after an extensive series of meetings and discussions over the past four months with a wide range of experts and others inside and outside the NFL, including current and former players, the NFL Players Association, domestic violence/sexual assault experts and advocates, law enforcement officials, academic experts and business leaders.

- -

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was released from the hospital Wednesday and will not be charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Panthers said Newton’s health will be treated on a day-to-day basis. Quarterback Derek Anderson will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

- -

Running back Jamaal Charles did not practice Wednesday and the Kansas City Chiefs, who must win their remaining three games to reach the playoffs, might take on Oakland without their Pro Bowl back.

If Charles is not cleared to return with an ankle injury that briefly took him out of last week’s game, Knile Davis will start, coach Andy Reid said.

- -

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a sprained foot, the team announced Wednesday.

Robinson was injured against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The converted college quarterback led the Jaguars with 582 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

- -

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy took limited reps in practice on Wednesday because of a sprained neck and the team is not ready to name him the starter for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

McCoy split practice snaps with Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. The Redskins declined to name a starter with McCoy’s status up in the air.

- -

Washington signed cornerback Justin Rogers.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Rogers was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2011 draft. He appeared in 34 games for the Bills, compiling 73 tackles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions.

- -

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was officially placed on injured reserve and the team signed linebacker Jason Ankrah to the active roster.

Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, had microfracture knee surgery Monday.

- -

The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Jerome Couplin from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Couplin, a rookie from William and Mary, played in eight games with the Lions this year and had two tackles.

- -

Heisman Trophy finalist Melvin Gordon will play only one more game at Wisconsin before heading to the NFL.

Gordon told “The Dan Patrick Show” he would declare for the draft following the Outback Bowl, where he could set the single-season rushing record with 293 yards against Auburn.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed linebacker Ka‘Lial Glaud to the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Glaud played in seven games for the Buccaneers last season.

The Bucs also released tight end Taylor Sloat from the practice squad.

- -

The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Michael Mauti on injured reserve.

- -

The NFL salary cap is projected to be $138.6 million in 2015, a 4.21 percent increase over this year’s $133 million.

The final cap number will be determined after a full accounting of league revenues before the start of the new NFL year in March.