National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that he plans to start Colt McCoy for a third straight game on Sunday at the New York Giants if the quarterback’s sprained neck allows.

McCoy was hurt in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to St. Louis.

Robert Griffin III will get the nod over Kirk Cousins against the Giants if McCoy can’t go. However, Gruden said that he doesn’t need more game action to evaluate the struggling Griffin, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

- -

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel better be ready to deal with taunts and that attention that he’ll likely receive in his first start Sunday against Cincinnati. That will be the message for the next few days from coach Mike Pettine.

Asked if he plans to talk with Manziel about his actions on the field, Pettine said, “Sure, and I‘m sure I’ll talk with him as the game gets closer. It’s something he’s faced. It’s not anything new coming into the NFL for him.”

- -

Two days after escaping serious injury in an auto accident, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the team’s practice facility on Thursday saying he was thankful to be alive.

Newton suffered two transverse process fractures in his back during the collision on Tuesday near Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. His pickup truck rolled over and was severely damaged.

“I‘m looking at this truck and thinking someone’s supposed to be dead,” Newton told reporters.

- -

Stephen Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are plotting their future, and coach Jason Garrett is a key figure in what’s ahead.

Jones, the team’s COO and the son of owner Jerry Jones, said the Cowboys will plan to discuss a new contract with Garrett at the end of the season.

- -

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson wants a winner in New York, even if it means starting over next season.

Johnson said he is undecided but giving daily thought about the direction the Jets will take in January. The Jets are 2-11 and fans are publicly calling for change.

- -

The Chicago Bears signed fullback Montell Owens and placed linebacker D.J. Williams on injured reserve with a neck injury on Thursday.

Owens has 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries, 12 receptions for 132 yards and 74 special-teams tackles in nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions.