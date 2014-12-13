National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson’s season-long suspension has been upheld by NFL-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson, the league announced Friday.

Peterson was suspended for the rest of the season by commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 18, after Peterson failed to attend a disciplinary hearing regarding his alleged violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In his ruling, Henderson said: “I conclude that the player has not demonstrated that the process and procedures surrounding his discipline were not fair and consistent. He was afforded all the protections and rights to which he is entitled, and I find no basis to vacate or reduce the discipline.”

The union said in response: ”The NFLPA expected this outcome, given the hearing officer’s relationship and financial ties to the NFL.

“The decision itself ignores the facts, the evidence and the collective bargaining agreement. This decision also represents the NFL’s repeated failure to adhere to due process and confirms its inconsistent treatment of players. Our union is considering immediate legal remedies.”

- - -

President Obama said Friday during a radio interview that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to be making up policy as he went along in handling player discipline such as the Ray Rice case.

Obama said the Rice case troubled him as it shined a spotlight on domestic violence in America.

”I‘m so glad we got more awareness about domestic violence,“ Obama said. Obviously, the situation that happened in the Rice family was important, but it did lift up awareness that this is a real problem that we have to root out and men have to change their attitudes and their behavior.”

- - -

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he would be surprised if quarterback Drew Stanton played against the Seattle Seahawks next week and that he has not decided who will start the Sunday night game that could decide the NFC West.

Stanton was on crutches Friday after suffering a sprained knee in the Cardinals’ 12-6 win over the St. Louis Rams on Thursday.

“Drew has a chance to return this season,” Arians said. “It’s a day-to-day thing.”

- - -

Quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to start for the Washington Redskins on Sunday despite a sprained neck.

McCoy practiced with the starters Friday.

- - -

Johnny Manziel realizes there will be plenty of scrutiny Sunday when he makes his first start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he has dealt with that before and isn’t worried.

“I think I welcome it. I think I accept that,” the rookie said Friday. “I’ve been a guy that has had a lot of hate spewed towards me. Obviously, we saw that at (Texas) A&M, but that’s part of it and I just move on from that and do what I need to do.”

- - -

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer made a tearful apology in front of the team this week for criticizing Jay Cutler.

The Chicago Tribune reported Kromer made the apology during a Monday team meeting, admitting he criticized Cutler to an NFL Network reporter on Dec. 4 after the Bears’ fifth loss in seven games.

On Friday, Cutler said, “He apologized to us... it’s a dead issue.”

- - -

Former All-Pro safety Darren Sharper now faces six rape charges in three states after he was indicted Friday by a New Orleans grand jury on two counts of aggravated rape in 2013.

Sharper previously was charged with two rapes each in Los Angeles County and Tempe, Ariz. He has been in Los Angeles County jail since Feb. 27.