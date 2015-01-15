National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Francisco 49ers stayed in-house for their next head coach and elevated Jim Tomsula from defensive line coach on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Tomsula, who has served as San Francisco’s defensive line coach for the past eight years, will take the job vacated by Jim Harbaugh.

The Oakland Raiders named Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio as their head coach on Wednesday, sources told The Sports Xchange.

The 51-year-old Del Rio served as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator for three years. He grew up in the Bay Area and was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003 to 2011, compiling a 68-71 record while twice guiding the team to the playoffs.

The New York Jets officially announced the hiring of Todd Bowles as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Bowles, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, replaces Rex Ryan.

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now appears to be the favorite to get the Atlanta Falcons’ head-coaching job after Todd Bowles landed with the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are willing to wait for Quinn, who already met with them once but is now preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

The new coach of the Buffalo Bills is doing his best to fit in as a Buffalonian.

Rex Ryan made his first public appearance in western New York on Tuesday night, accompanying Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly to the Big Tree Inn down the block from Ralph Wilson Stadium, before making his way to a Buffalo Sabres game.

Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota will forgo his senior season with the Ducks to enter the 2015 NFL Draft.

NFLDraftScout.com, a property of The Sports Xchange distributed in partnership with CBSSports.com, ranks Mariota as No. 1 overall prospect.

Florida State defensive lineman Eddie Goldman will enter the NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility, Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher officially announced Wednesday.

NFLDraftScout.com, a property of The Sports Xchange distributed in partnership with CBSSports.com, ranks Goldman as No. 20 overall in the 2015 class.

The Washington Redskins plan to hire San Diego Chargers linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Barry would replace Jim Haslett, who parted ways with the Redskins after five seasons. In 2014, the Redskins ranked 20th in total yards and 29th in points allowed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray was named Offensive Player of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was chosen as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.