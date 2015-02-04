National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Tuesday that the team is negotiating a new contract with running back Marshawn Lynch.

Carroll also said during a radio interview that cornerback Richard Sherman might not need Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery after all.

Sherman injured the ulnar nerve on a hit by teammate Kam Chancellor in the second half of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Lynch is signed with the Seahawks through the 2015 season.

- - -

New England coach Scott O‘Brien will retire after 24 seasons in the NFL, including the last six seasons as the special teams coach for the Patriots. Former special teams assistant Joe Judge has been named the team’s new special teams coach.

O‘Brien is slated to remain with the organization.

- -

Tom Brady, who won a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for being MVP in Sunday’s game, said he plans to give the truck to Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.

It was Butler’s interception at the goal line that secured the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Butler was undrafted rookie in last year’s NFL Draft. He earned a spot on the Patriots’ roster as a backup with stellar play during practice.

- - -

The NFL on Tuesday admitted that Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson contacted league officials about New England using underinflated balls in the AFC Championship Game.

ESPN reported that Troy Vincent, NFL operations chief, confirmed in an interview with “60 Minutes Sports” that airs Tuesday on Showtime that Grigson informed league officials about balls that were underinflated.

- -

On the day that the Atlanta Falcons introduced Dan Quinn as their new head coach, the team also announced the hiring of five new assistant coaches.

The Falcons on Tuesday hired Richard Smith as defensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator, Raheem Morris as assistant head coach/defensive passing game coordinator, Bobby Turner as running backs coach, and Mike LaFleur as offensive assistant.

- -

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is not pleased that the team is under investigation by the NFL for creating fake crowd noise during games at the Georgia Dome.

Blank said Tuesday that he was embarrassed about the probe and expects the league to find the Falcons were at fault for the faux noise. Punitive action could include a fine, lost draft pick or both.

- -

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith can concentrate on rehabbing from a foot injury this offseason now that a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge has been dropped.

Smith, one of the Ravens’ best defenders, had been charged as a result of an incident in July when he ignored police orders to leave a bathroom. Smith, according to police, was helping a woman vomit into a sink. The woman was later charged with cocaine possession.

- -

Veteran San Diego Chargers center Nick Hardwick announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Hardwick was the Chargers’ starting center for 146 games (10 in the playoffs) during his 11-year career and was a Pro Bowl center in 2006.

- - -

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson once again will make an appearance with the Texas Rangers in spring training.

Wilson, who is on the Rangers’ Triple-A roster, took grounders last season in the spring. Texas selected Wilson in the minor-league portion of the 2013 Rule 5 draft.

Wilson has not played baseball since 2011. He compiled a .228 batting average playing second base with a Colorado Rockies’ Tri-City Dust Devils in Class A.